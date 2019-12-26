Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? celebrity special line up and episodes

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'s Celebrity specials are here - who's on the line up and when are the episodes on TV?

ITV has confirmed a three part instalment of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for 2019 featuring celebrity contestants.

Just like in the main show, they'll sit in the hot seat to try and win £1 million for their chosen charities, with four lifelines to help them along the way.

But who's taking part and when is the next episode on TV?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'s Celebrity line up and episodes

Episode 1 - December 25, 9PM

Taking part are sports broadcaster Clare Balding, actor Stephen Mangan and actress Catherine Tyldesley

Episode 2 - January 4, 10:05PM

On the line up are comedian Frank Skinner, presenter Naga Munchetty and actress & singer Martine McCutcheon

Episode 3 - January 5, 9:30PM

Celebrity contestants are actress Ruth Jones, comedian Johnny Vegas, & boxer David Haye.

Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, episodes will be available to watch on TV on ITV and online via ITV Hub.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will see each contestant have the opportunity to answer 15 questions on their way to winning the top prize, helped along the way by familiar lifelines of Ask The Audience; Phone a Friend and 50:50.

New lifeline; Ask The Host, will also be back for 2019 after its first introduction last year.

As yet no one contestant has won the top prize since the new episodes began in 2018 but two lucky people have walked away with £500,000 prizes.

Meanwhile you can apply to take part in Who Wants To Be Millionaire's future episodes online here.

Entries close Monday 30th March 2020 with episodes expected to air on ITV in 2020.