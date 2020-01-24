The Goes Wrong Show cast, episodes and when it's next on TV

The Goes Wrong Show is the new BBC One comedy series - here's who's starring in it and when it's on TV.

The Goes Wrong Show is a six episode series based on The Play That Goes Wrong, the internationally successful, award-winning Mischief Theatre brand.

Described as the "biggest disaster yet", the series sees the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society perform a half-hour play each week: a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable.

And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors dry - life, limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on… from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

The Goes Wrong Show cast

The Goes Wrong Show, is written by and stars the original founding Mischief Theatre members; Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Henry Lewis, co-writer and co-founder of Mischief Theatre, says: “Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humour to the screen and so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true.

"We’re so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to get started on making some truly terrible programmes. We are still very short on equipment - if you have a camcorder we can borrow (in any condition) please do fax us.”

When is The Goes Wrong Show next on TV?

The Goes Wrong Show aired its first episode on Monday, December 23 at 7:30PM.

The next episode will air on Friday, January 24 at 8:30PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

In the first episode, The Spirit Of Christmas, a joyful Christmas tale as the Cornley Drama Society present the story of Santa and his elves trying to bring festive happiness to a sad little girl and her constantly-fighting parents.

In Episode 2 (January 3), Cornley have chosen to put on a Second World War drama, rarely performed because of its historical inaccuracy and poor research. Director Chris plays Rufus Heal, a dashing pilot reduced to a desk job cracking German codes in a top secret Allied facility after losing his leg.

Episode 3 (January 10) features a legal drama with Dennis taking on a lead role due to a conversation with his grandmother that turned out to be legally binding. He plays unscrupulous defence lawyer Karl McKennon, taking on his ex-wife Becky as he defends an ex-cop accused of murdering his brother.

Episode 4 (January 17) sees the gang present a 1960s-set horror this week, as the mysterious Albert Fortenoy welcomes a young family to his crumbling old house. What is the secret behind the death of Albert’s late wife Vera? Who is the creepy vicar’s daughter playing outside?

In Episode 5 (January 24) the gang turn their attentions to a period romance, a classic tale of family, duty and love across the class divide. A beautiful set has been built to replicate a grand country home, soon to be rocked by a literal and metaphorical storm.

In Episode 6 (January 31), the final episode tells a family saga of lust and betrayal set in the American Deep South, as the children of Herb Burgess, the head of Burgess Fine Tea, gather to plan the division of the business after their father’s incipient demise.