Bancroft 2020 cast, spoilers and next episode from series 2

Bancroft is back on ITV for a second series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From the air date of the next episode and cast to latest spoilers, this is your guide to Bancroft as it begins a new three-part run in 2020.

Ruthless DCI Elizabeth Bancroft will return for a second outing in the upcoming series, created and written by Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge, Ice Cream Girls, The Making of a Lady).

Bancroft air date and next episode

Bancroft series 2 will start on New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1, 2020, at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes 2 and 3 will follow over the next nights on Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3 at 9PM.

Episodes will be available to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Bancroft series 2 cast

Sarah Parish (W1A, Broadchurch, Medici) returns to the role of title character, ruthless DCI Elizabeth Bancroft.

She is joined by Francesca Annis (Home Fires, Cranford, The Little House) as Bancroft’s mother Carol, Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Game of Thrones) as Annabel Connors, Joe Bancroft’s fiancé, David Avery (Gold Digger, The Night Manager, Borderline) in the role of Detective Superintendent Jake Harper and Jacqueline Boatswain (Cuckoo, Collateral) as Chief Constable Frances Holland.

Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, Prey), Adam Long (The Bay, Happy Valley, Home Fires), Lee Boardman (Peterloo, The Five, The Last Kingdom), Charles Babalola (Broadchurch, Thirteen, Mary Magdalene), Ryan McKen (Save Me, Strangers, The State), and Shameem Ahmad (Cold Feet, Love, Lies and Records) also return for the new series.

Bancroft series 2 spoilers

Series 2 will open with Elizabeth Bancroft at the height of her career having been newly promoted to Detective Chief Superintendent. Revered by colleagues and delivering impressively low crime figures, Bancroft is riding a professional high.

However, her success comes at a price. She’s isolated and estranged from her beloved son, Joe (Adam Long), facing increasing pressure as a result of her dangerous pact with crime boss Daanish Kamara (Ryan McKen) and is forever under the watchful eye of Superintendent Cliff Walker (Adrian Edmondson) who strongly believes she is corrupt and should be exposed as such.

When a disturbing double murder brings her personal and professional life crashing together, she is forced to confront a chilling new enemy. With threats closing in from all sides, the repercussions of her past actions will come back to haunt her in ways she could never have expected.

You can watch a first look at Bancroft series 2 below...