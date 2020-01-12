Doctor Who 2020 cast, next episode and spoilers from Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in her TARDIS on her way back to BBC One for a thrilling 10 part series which will landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

From the cast to when the next episode is, here's all you need to know about Series 12 of Doctor Who...

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

Doctor Who 2020 air date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:55PM on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode airs tonight Sunday, January 12 at 7PM on BBC One with episodes continuing weekly on Sunday evenings.

You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, January 12, with its third episode, Orphan 55 .

After deciding that everyone could do with a holiday, the Doctor takes Graham, Ryan and Yaz to a luxury resort for a spot of rest and relaxation.

But The Doctor and her friends discover that the luxury resort where they are holidaying is hiding a number of deadly secrets.

What are the ferocious monsters that are attacking Tranquillity Spa?

Guest starring in the Doctor Who cast for episode 3 are James Buckley as Nevi, Laura Fraser as Kane, Lewin Lloyd as Sylas, Julia Elizabeth Fogle as Bella, Col Farrell as Benni and Gia Ré as Bella.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to future episodes we can expect some familiar faces including the Judoon and the Cybermen.