Miranda will return to BBC One to celebrate ten years of the sitcom with a one hour entertainment special.

This year marks ten years since a certain someone first galloped onto our screens with the award winning sitcom Miranda.

To mark this milestone, BBC One will be hosting a special one off shindig at the iconic world famous home of British Entertainment, The London Palladium.

Called Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, the special entertainment show will feature a host of treats and surprises as the cast reunite to look back over a decade of such fun, friendship, romance and all that made millions of fans connect with this unique and very special sitcom.

The air date has been confirmed New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1 2020 at 17:45.

You can watch a first look at the show in the trailer above.

The BBC promises "an unforgettable night of magical memories, and with Miranda at the helm, viewers can expect not only some poignant reflections and behind the scenes titbits but much silliness, dancing and enforced galloping!"

Miranda Hart said: “What happened with my sitcom and comedy alter-ego over the last ten years has been unexpected to say the least, so it’s very moving for me to have the chance to celebrate and thank my cast and the fans from The Palladium stage.

"We are hoping to put together a what I call such fun hour of television for them all."

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content added: “Miranda is one of the great British sitcoms so to celebrate its 10th anniversary, this BBC One special promises an hour of pure unadulterated fun from the home of entertainment itself, The London Palladium.”

Will Macdonald, Executive Producer, Monkey Kingdom commented: “Like Miranda, we’re falling over ourselves with excitement to help put together a fabulously deserved celebration of the utter joy she and the show has brought millions of people of all ages for the past decade.”

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration will air on BBC One on New Year's Day.

The show will be available to watch on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer.