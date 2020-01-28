Here are all the winners and nominations from the National Television Awards 2020 tonight.
The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards were announced earlier this month.
David Walliams took over from Dermot O'Leary to present the awards this week (Tuesday, January 28), live from the O2 Arena with the ceremony airing live on ITV.
All the National Television Awards 2020 winners were chosen by viewers via phone and online votes.
The Great British Bake Off took home the first gong of the night, winning Best Challenge Show, before Jesy Nelson picked up the award for Best Factual for her documentary Odd One Out.
In the Best Drama category, Peaky Blinders beat out Line Of Duty, Call The Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty while Mrs Brown's Boys won the Comedy show award.
Other winners on the night included Katie McGlynn (Serial Drama Performance), This Morning (Live Magazine Show) and David Walliams (Talent Show Judge).
And Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the nineteenth year in a row.
Alongside the viewer-voted awards, Gavin & Stacey received the 2020 Special Impact award and Sir Michael Palin was awarded the Special Recognition Award.
See the full list of NTA 2020 nominations and winners below...
National Television Awards results: 2020 Winners in full
Challenge Show
WINNER: The Great British Bake Off
Love Island
The Circle
The Apprentice
MasterChef
Factual
WINNER: Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out
Ambulance
Gogglebox
Paul O' Grady: For The Love of Dogs
Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trip
Drama
WINNER: Peaky Blinders
Line Of Duty
Call The Midwife
Killing Eve
Casualty
Comedy
WINNER: Mrs Brown's Boys
After Life
Fleabag
Derry Girls
Sex Education
Serial Drama Performance
WINNER: Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)
Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale)
Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale in Hollyoaks)
Live Magazine Show
WINNER: This Morning
Good Morning Britain
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
TV Judge
WINNER: David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent)
Simon Cowell (BGT/ X Factor)
Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)
will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)
New Drama
WINNER: Chernobyl
A Confession
Cleaning Up
Gentleman Jack
The Capture
TV Presenter
WINNER: Ant and Dec
Graham Norton
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
Newcomer
WINNER: Peter Ash (Paul Foreman in Coronation Street)
Imran Adams (Mitchell Deveraux in Hollyoaks)
Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson in Emmerdale)
Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell in EastEnders)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
WINNER: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
The Chase
The Graham Norton Show
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Drama Performance
WINNER: Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Idris Elba (Luther)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)
Michael Stevenson (Casualty)
Serial Drama
WINNER: Emmerdale
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Talent Show
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
Britain's Got Talent
Dancing On Ice
The Voice UK
Special Impact Award
WINNER: Gavin & Stacey
Special Recognition Award
WINNER: Sir Michael Palin
The ceremony aired on ITV and is available to catch up on via the ITV Hub website and app.