Here are all the winners and nominations from the National Television Awards 2020 tonight.

The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards were announced earlier this month.

David Walliams took over from Dermot O'Leary to present the awards this week (Tuesday, January 28), live from the O2 Arena with the ceremony airing live on ITV.

All the National Television Awards 2020 winners were chosen by viewers via phone and online votes.

The Great British Bake Off took home the first gong of the night, winning Best Challenge Show, before Jesy Nelson picked up the award for Best Factual for her documentary Odd One Out.

In the Best Drama category, Peaky Blinders beat out Line Of Duty, Call The Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty while Mrs Brown's Boys won the Comedy show award.

Other winners on the night included Katie McGlynn (Serial Drama Performance), This Morning (Live Magazine Show) and David Walliams (Talent Show Judge).

And Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the nineteenth year in a row.

Alongside the viewer-voted awards, Gavin & Stacey received the 2020 Special Impact award and Sir Michael Palin was awarded the Special Recognition Award.

See the full list of NTA 2020 nominations and winners below...

National Television Awards results: 2020 Winners in full

Challenge Show

WINNER: The Great British Bake Off

Love Island

The Circle

The Apprentice

MasterChef

Factual

WINNER: Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out

Ambulance

Gogglebox

Paul O' Grady: For The Love of Dogs

Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trip

Drama

WINNER: Peaky Blinders

Line Of Duty

Call The Midwife

Killing Eve

Casualty

Comedy

WINNER: Mrs Brown's Boys

After Life

Fleabag

Derry Girls

Sex Education

Serial Drama Performance

WINNER: Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale in Hollyoaks)

Live Magazine Show

WINNER: This Morning

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

TV Judge

WINNER: David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent)

Simon Cowell (BGT/ X Factor)

Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)

will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)

New Drama

WINNER: Chernobyl

A Confession

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

The Capture

TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant and Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Newcomer

WINNER: Peter Ash (Paul Foreman in Coronation Street)

Imran Adams (Mitchell Deveraux in Hollyoaks)

Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson in Emmerdale)

Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell in EastEnders)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

WINNER: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Drama Performance

WINNER: Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Idris Elba (Luther)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)

Michael Stevenson (Casualty)

Serial Drama

WINNER: Emmerdale

EastEnders

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Talent Show

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Got Talent

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

Special Impact Award

WINNER: Gavin & Stacey

Special Recognition Award

WINNER: Sir Michael Palin

David Walliams hosted the National Television Awards live from the O2 Arena, January 28.

The ceremony aired on ITV and is available to catch up on via the ITV Hub website and app.