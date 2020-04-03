Russell Tovey will lead the cast of new ITV drama The Sister starting on TV soon.

First announced under the name Because The Night last year, the new four-part series comes from Luther creator, Neil Cross and is inspired by his novel Burial.

Russell Tovey plays well meaning but directionless Nathan, a man trying to escape his past. Nathan has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense.

Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, played by Bertie Carvel an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news….triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

Additional cast include Amrita Acharia as Holly, Simone Ashley as Elise, Nina Toussaint White as Jackie, Paul Bazely as Graham and Amanda Root as June.

Russell Tovey said the show would "challenge me as an actor more than I’ve ever been challenged before.

"As a web of lies, that he thought was dead and buried, comes back to haunt Nathan, he sinks deeper and deeper into the horror of the event that happened ten years ago. I cannot wait to start filming and join this amazing team and cast "

Neil Cross added: "Nathan, Bob and Holly have been with me for many years. I couldn’t be more excited to see them brought to life by Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia"

Executive Producers, Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos commented: "We’re very excited to be working with the brilliant Russell Tovey in this lead role, we’ve always been great fans and we are delighted to have him play Nathan.

"We are excited and know him, Bertie and the rest of the cast will do a fantastic job of bringing Neil’s propulsive thriller to life"

The Sister is a Euston Films production for ITV and is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The series was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

The series will air on ITV in 2020.