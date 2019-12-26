The cast has been announced for BBC One's upcoming TV adaption of Worzel Gummidge.

Airing over two, one-hour long films this Christmas, the family treat is inspired by the classic books of Barbara Euphan Todd.

Mackenzie Crook, (Pirates Of The Caribbean, Detectorists) who has written, directed and stars as Worzel Gummidge, has gathered a host of both accomplished and brilliant actors who are set to appear in this eagerly anticipated adaptation.

Playing The Green Man, creator of the scarecrows, who arrives to Scatterbrook in episode two, is comedy legend Sir Michael Palin.

Zoë Wanamaker (My Family, Harry Potter And The Philosophers Stone) will play the eccentric local aristocrat, Lady Bloomsbury Barton in episode two.

Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On, The Windsors) takes on the role of the formidable Aunt Sally in episode one.

Steve Pemberton (League Of Gentleman, Benidorm) will play Mr Braithwaite, the farmer.

Rosie Cavaliero (Gentleman Jack, Cleaning Up) will play Mrs Braithwaite.

Ones to watch India Brown (Hetty Feather) and Thierry Wickens (making his TV debut) will play Susan and John, two city children spending their summer at Scatterbrook farm who quickly befriend Worzel and begin a summer of adventures.

Further casting includes Francesca Mills as Earthy Mangold, Tim Plester as Clarty, Colin Michael Carmichael as Soggy Bogart, Andrew James Spooner as Flat Alistair, Phil Hulford as Hannah Harrow, Tom Meeten as HMS Odney and Christopher-Robert Barlow as Rag Bag.

They're joined by Kiran Shah as Chopper and Root Bound, Charlie Mayhew as Rustle Sprouter, Lucy Montgomery as Jackie Pudding, Gus Brown as Oswald Pollypop, Malik Ibheis as Trike, Ben Langley as Driver and Mariam Haque as Receptionist.

Worzel Gummidge will make its debut on Boxing Day, Thursday December 26 at 6:20PM on BBC One.

The second episode will follow on Friday 27th December at 7PM.

A synopsis of the first episode, The Scarecrow Of Scatterbrook, reads: "Two young strangers arrive in the village of Scatterbrook. It’s not long before Susan and John encounter Worzel Gummidge, the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field.

"Their world is sent spinning into confusion when they realise Gummidge comes to life. The only person more shocked is Worzel, when he discovers that the children are not in fact fellow scarecrows but humans.

"Their worlds should never commune but fate has conspired to create an extraordinary union. The seasons have stopped and the harvest hasn’t arrived. The rhythm of the natural world is out of kilter and this unlikely trio must try to put it right. Magic, mystery and mayhem unfurl."

The second episode, The Green Man, welcomes another mysterious arrival to Scatterbrook. "The Green Man is the creator of scarecrows and keeper of scarecrow lore," the BBC tease. "He isn’t at all happy that Worzel is consorting with humans.

"Elsewhere, local aristocrat Lady Bloomsbury Barton is holding a fete, with a Scarecrow competition that Worzel is determined to win. What will The Green Man and Worzel's most competitive rival, Soggy Bogart make of it all?"

Episodes will be available to watch online and catch up on BBC iPlayer.