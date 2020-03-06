Out Of Her Mind: Cast for new BBC Two sitcom from Sara Pascoe revealed

BBC Two has announced the cast for brand new comedy Out Of Her Mind from Sara Pascoe.

The six-part series will be about family, relationships and biology, subverting the traditional sitcom format by combining her eccentric characters, surreal moments and factual insight.

A teaser from the BBC reads: "Sara Pascoe doesn’t know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn’t deserve our respect.

"This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister’s wedding, and her best friend’s first pregnancy.

"The show is a full-hearted, full-brained approach to narrative comedy with characters that are full of life (apart from one ghost)."

Written by and starring award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe, the cast of Out of Her Mind will include Juliet Stevenson (Riviera, One of Us, Truly Madly Deeply), Fiona Button (The Split), Cariad Lloyd (Crims, Peep Show), Adrian Edmondson (Summer Of Rockets, The Young Ones), Navin Chowdhry (Doctor Foster) and Sean Gilder (Poldark, The Last Kingdom).

Joining them are Tom Stuart (Psychobitches), Scroobius Pip (Taboo), Jumayn Hunter (Attack The Block), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne (The Crown, Cheat) and Cian Barry (Nina Forever, Doctor Foster).

Sara Pascoe said of the show previously: “I'm obsessed with family dynamics, sex, hope and the reasons underlying why humans behave as we do.

"My new series gives me a chance to explore all of these things in a funny, silly way, buoyed up by the research I've done for my two books."

She added today: "Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can't wait for people to see what we've made."

Simon Pegg of programme makers Stolen Picture added: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Sara at Stolen Picture. She is without doubt, one of the sharpest minds and the funniest voices working in comedy today.”

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, commented: “Sara’s eclectic comic mind and unconventional approach to story-telling combine to deliver a truly inventive show.”

An air date for the six-part series will be revealed in due course.