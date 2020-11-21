The Bay series 2 cast and release date as ITV series returns

Series 2 of hit drama The Bay is on its way to ITV - here's all you need to know.

Set in the coastal town of Morecambe, The Bay stars Morven Christie (The A Word, The Replacement) as police Family Liaison Officer, DS Lisa Armstrong and Daniel Ryan (Mount Pleasant, Black Sea) playing DI Tony Manning.

Advertisements

Written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb), The Bay's first series achieved consolidated audiences of 7 million viewers with a share of 27% across six episodes.

Series one is now available on DVD and streaming as ITV confirms the cast for a second series.

Both Morven Christie and Daniel Ryan return, alongside Lindsey Coulson (Funny Cow, Bulletproof), Imogen King (Clique), Art Parkinson (Game of Thrones, Zoo) and Taheen Modak, who made his professional screen debut in Series One.

Joining for series 2 are; Joe Absolom (A Confession, Doc Martin), James Cosmo (His Dark Materials, The Name of the Rose, Game of Thrones), Stephen Tomkinson (DCI Banks, Trollied), Sharon Small (Trust Me, Mistresses), Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge, Informer), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve, My Mother and Other Strangers), Steven Robertson (Shetland, T2: Trainspotting), Amy James-Kelly (Safe, Military Wives Choir), Kerrie Taylor (Fallen, Where The Heart Is), Wendy Kweh (Silent Witness, Holby City) Julia Haworth (Clink, Coronation Street) and Jack Archer, making his professional screen debut.

Advertisements

ITV has confirmed that series 2 of The Bay will be a part of its Winter 2020/21 line up with an exact start date to be confirmed.

A synopsis for the second series reveals: "Series 2 begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb: forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength.

"But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line. She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself."

Executive Producer Catherine Oldfield said: “Daragh’s created a fantastic story looking at another aspect of Morecambe life and I couldn’t be more delighted about the brilliant cast that are joining Morven, Dan and the Bay team to bring it to life.

Advertisements

Writer Daragh Carville added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the world of The Bay and picking up the story of police detective Lisa Armstrong, as she faces massive new challenges both at work and at home.

"We are welcoming back our fantastic core team from series one - led by the extraordinary Morven Christie - we’re also welcoming in a brilliant cast of new faces. And once again our story plays out against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay, with its beautiful views, its dangerous tides and its hidden secrets. I can't wait to get started.”