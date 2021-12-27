Joe Lycett replaces Richard Ayoade on Channel 4's Travel Man

Comedian Joe Lycett replaces Richard Ayoade as host of Travel Man as the show returns to TV tonight.

Joe will pick up the passport baton following Richard's final series in 2019, his ninth season overall.

Travel Man takes a sideways look at how visitors might spend 48 hours in some of the world’s most popular mini-break destinations - and for each trip the Travel Man is joined by a well-known travel companion.

Since 2015, Richard has explored over 40 cities including Copenhagen with Noel Fielding; Hong Kong with Mad Men actor Jon Hamm; Athens with Dawn French; Brussels with Lee Mack; Venice with Jo Brand; St Petersburg with Rob Beckett; and Florence with Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson. Joe himself has even accompanied Richard on a weekend mini-break to Amsterdam.

Joe Lycett said: “I’m beyond excited to take over the brilliant, charming show that Richard has nurtured. I’m less excited about the number of times I’m going to have to take off my shoes at Birmingham Airport.”

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment added: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe onboard and to let him offer his own unique take on every whistle-stop, 48-hour mini-break we send him on.”

Joe was originally meant to takeover the role in 2020 - but then the pandemic happened.

After an enforced minibreak of its own, Travel Man is back tonight (Monday, 27 December) with a Christmas special.

On his maiden voyage Joe's off to Iceland with comedian and dance champion Bill Bailey.

A teaser for the special shares: "In a packed four-day itinerary they embrace local cuisine, alfresco bathing, and some of Iceland's festive folklore. But first they explore Reykjavik, including an immersive visit to the punk museum, housed in a disused public toilet; an art installation featuring neon synthetic hair; and lunch at a restaurant where the theme is tomato.

"With Iceland one of the most active volcanic regions in the world, and with all that heat close to the surface, Joe and Bill can't resist trying to boil an egg in a hot spring. They experience an earthquake simulator and see the magical northern lights from the comfort of a heated plastic bubble.

"From Iceland's second city of Akureyri there's a scenic plane tour along Iceland's longest fjord, crossing the Arctic Circle. Joe and Bill also go husky sledding in the festive snowscape, take a dip in the geothermal 'nature bath' at Myvatn, and sample some snowflake flatbread."

Travel Man: 96 Hours In Iceland airs at 8PM on Monday, 27 December on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes of Travel Man online now via the All 4 Player.