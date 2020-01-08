ITV has confirmed that Vera will be returning for a tenth series to air in 2020.

Following the success of series nine, which concluded in February of this year, it's been announced that Brenda Blethyn will return as DCI Vera Stanhope for a tenth series.

Another four feature length episodes, set against the backdrop of the North East, filmed earlier this year.

The air date for the first instalment has now been announced for Sunday, January 12 at 8PM on ITV.

Kenny Doughty will return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proved himself to be a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

Completing Vera’s team is Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

The four self-contained crime stories will be inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves, who received the Diamond Dagger Award at the Crime Writer’s Association in 2017 for a lifetime achievement for sustained excellence.

Brenda Blethyn said: “Along with the rest of the cast of VERA, I’m delighted to be embarking on series ten.

"The enthusiasm and warmth shown to VERA has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to get started. Newcastle here we come!”

Executive Producer Phil Hunter commented: “I'm thrilled VERA is returning for series ten.

"Making this show is such a joy and it's clear that TEAM VERA love it as much as the viewing fans love watching. I'm continually overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and commitment the brilliant cast and crew bring to the show.”

ITV say that series nine averaged 7.9 million viewers in the UK, with the show also airing to huge success in Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Norway, and has been sold to more than 150 territories worldwide.

You can catch up on available past episodes of Vera on the ITV Hub.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer from the new series below...