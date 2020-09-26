TV hosting couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes host new BBC One show The Hit List.

The pair front the Saturday night music series - but what's it all about?

The BBC say the show "promises to be an addictive music quiz that viewers can’t help playing and singing along to."

Each week, three couples will compete for a chance to win £10,000 and all they have to do is name the song and the artist - simple! Each round will be filled with hit songs from the sixties to today covering every style of pop music.

The Hit List: How the game works

For 2020, Round One is a brand new round to the show named Five of Five from Five. Contestants will be given the opportunity to answer five quick fire music questions and name five artists/songs which have all been top five hits, from five different decades, from the 10s to the 00s, then 90s, 80s and 70s. Each track will be played for five seconds and players must give the name and artist of the track to score a point.

Round Two is about momentum. Contestants compete to identify tracks and artists after hearing an extract of a track. It is up to the teams to buzz in the fastest to identify the track and give their answer. Each team has a button they can press if they want to try to identify the track. If correct, they have the chance to earn a bonus point with a bonus track to identify. The first two teams to score ten points progress to Round Three.

Round Three is all about the intros. The two remaining teams must identify a range of song titles and artists by listening to the very beginning of the songs and recognising them before the time runs out. The teams are given visual clues to help them, such as a map showing where the singer is originally from, or an image of a famous person who is mentioned in the song lyrics. Each team must work against the clock to ensure their time doesn’t run out. The first team to run out of time will be sent home.

Only one team will make it through to the last round - The Final Chart Rundown. This round sees the final team attempting to make it to the number one spot by recognising ten songs and artists before the money runs out.

The team will start the round with full The Hit List prize money of £10,000 available in their pot of money, but after five seconds of each track that is played, the money starts to drop.

If the team can correctly name ten song titles and artists before the money disappears, they will go home with whatever is left in the pot.

In tonight's (September 26) first of twelve new episodes for series 3, the teams are mother and daughter Julie and Lauren from Edinburgh, partners Ben and Adam from Staffordshire and married couple Jess and John, who show off their music knowledge and attempt to to win £10,000.

How to watch The Hit List online

The Hit List series 3 airs on BBC One from Saturday nights with this evening's episode at 6:15PM.

You're able to watch episodes online and catch up with streaming via the BBC iPlayer.

Presenters Rochelle and Marvin Humes said: “This is our first standalone show together and the fact it’s a format based on our love of music makes it all the more rewarding.

"We frequently put each other’s knowledge to the test at home, so we cannot wait to see how the contestants get on.”