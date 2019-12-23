8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back this evening for a festive special.

An 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas special will air tonight, Monday, December 23 at 9PM on Channel 4.

Jimmy Carr will host the special Christmas edition packed with comic conundrums, festive surprises and laughs aplenty.

Sean Lock and Bob Mortimer take on Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, while Adam Buxton joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, and maths whizz Rachel Riley is in charge of the numbers and letters.

Plus Joe Wilkinson makes an appearance with plenty of festive surprises.

8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is regularly hosted by Jimmy Carr with team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

They take over Channel 4's the classic letters and numbers quiz which typically airs in the early afternoon.

They're joined by Countdown’s resident lexicographer Susie Dent will preside over Dictionary Corner with a special guest each week.

Plus there is Queen of the Numbers, mathematician Rachel Riley.

Ahead of the new special tonight, try not to laugh at these best bits from the show's past five years.

In a series of clips uploaded by Channel 4, we see all the top moments from what started as a one-off mash up in 2012.

Since then there have been more than 10 series and over 80 episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Guests in the series have included David Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer, Reginald D. Hunter, Aisling Bea, David Baddiel and Alex Horne & the Horne Section.

Meanwhile, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown has also been nominated for four British Comedy Awards, including Best Comedy Panel Programme and Best Comedy Moment of 2014.

The show will return for a full series in 2020.