The Undateables is back on Channel 4 tonight with a Christmas special.

The award winning and critically acclaimed show follows people living with a disability and those with a variety of conditions through the highs and lows of finding love. Each series also includes catch ups to see how previous daters’ love lives have progressed.

In a world where first impressions are everything, finding love can be tricky. And when you have a disability, sometimes it seems impossible.

The award-winning series The Undateables is back with a Christmas special tonight tonight, catching up with some familiar faces.

In Brighton, rock star Daniel, who's 32, and his fiancé Lily are celebrating their first anniversary as an engaged couple.

The last year has seen Daniel play bigger gigs than ever and even receive an invitation to the BAFTAs. Daniel is autistic and plans a festive surprise to prove he really is Lily's Prince Charming.

Also still very much in love is 56-year-old charity worker Ray, from London, and his girlfriend Christine.

Ray has a learning disability and is a big fan of the festive season, but also Leeds United, and Christine has decided to take him to see his favourite team.

In Milton Keynes, 21-year-old Fran continues his search for a girlfriend and prepares for his second ever date.

Richard from Surrey is 45 and has Asperger's; for the first time in years, he's warming to the idea of Christmas and is back on his mission to find love.

The Undateables airs tonight - Tuesday, December 17 - at 9PM on Channel 4 with its Christmas special.

You can watch new episodes online and catch up with past series for free via the All4 Hub.