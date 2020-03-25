The Undateables is back on Channel 4 tonight with its latest new episode.

The award winning and critically acclaimed show follows people living with a disability and those with a variety of conditions through the highs and lows of finding love.

Each series also includes catch ups to see how previous daters’ love lives have progressed.

In a world where first impressions are everything, finding love can be tricky. And when you have a disability, sometimes it seems impossible.

The award-winning series The Undateables is back with episode three of its eleventh series tonight on Channel 4 from 9PM.

In this episode we catch up with three familiar faces who are still looking for love and one who has found the one.

Rory (pictured), who's 24, found love once but it didn't last so he's determined to find it again. He lives in Coventry and has a passion for all things horror-movie-related.

He has Asperger's and recently started a job as an usher at the Royal Shakespeare Company where one day he would love to be a costume designer. He would love to find a fellow creative lady to spend his time with.

Supernatural-loving ghost hunter Lily is on a mission to find the one. With her sister recently married, Lily wants to find her perfect match.

Lily, who's 21, lives at home in Hampshire with her mum Julie and dog Gizmo. She has Williams syndrome and hasn't been on a date for two years.

Country boy Jordan, who's 22, spends all his spare time in London because he's finally found love. Four years ago, Jordan's life changed dramatically when he was injured in a serious cycling accident.

He recovered and has since met his girlfriend Katie. He's always with her and she does all the cooking, so to show how much he loves her, he whisks her off on a surprise weekend away and even prepares a romantic meal.

And budding sports commentator Nicholas from Berkshire is back for his second date with Hayley from the West Midlands.

The Undateables airs tonight - Tuesday, March 25 - at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can watch new episodes online and catch up with past series for free via the All4 Hub.