Naked Attraction's secrets revealed by former contestants

The secrets of Channel 4's Naked Attraction have been spilled by former contestants.

The, err, unique dating show first launched in 2017 and sees singletons paired up based on what they look like nude.

In all the first series showcased an average of five penises and two vaginas per minute, probably a record for a TV show.

Naked Attraction helps sassy singletons avoid the pitfalls of fake online profiles and sexed-up social media accounts, by choosing their perfect partner based solely on the power of nudity.

One of those who bared on the show was Gavin who has spoken out about appearing nude in front of millions.

In an interview with iNews, Gavin explained how contestants were only paid if they DIDN'T get on TV.

"If you’re on standby and you don’t appear on the show then you get paid £75 for being in the room. You don’t get paid if you’re on the show," he said. "I got accepted. I think it’s quite hard to get rejected – most people who apply get on."

He went on to reveal when it came to auditions for the show, budding contestants had to stand naked in front of a camera and interviewer for almost an hour.

He explained: “I went down to Newcastle, sat down and chatted with a camerawoman and a male interviewee.

"Then they said ‘Can you take your clothes off now and pitch yourself to us?’ It lasted about 45 minutes.

"It wasn’t so awkward, they made me feel at ease.”

When as for the day of filming, contestants arrived at 7AM and weren't done until 3PM for the 30 minute show.

Gavin admitted: "You were sweating because there was a light shining on you, but there was a draft so it was a bit cold, so there was quite a lot of shaking going on by the boys.

"Whenever the camera wasn’t on, everyone was shaking themselves to try and make themselves look bigger.”

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Emmylou also confirmed that contestants aren't paid to appear.

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson.

"You don't get paid. It's something that if you want to do, you can do. It's very liberating – and a great experience," she told The Sun newspaper.

Recalling her own audition - which took place on Skype - she added: "You'd think that would be nerve-racking but it wasn't. You have a conversation with them before and when you audition it's a case of taking your clothes off."

Naked Attraction airs on Channel 4 with repeats airing on E4.