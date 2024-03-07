Comedian Joe Lycett is back as host of Travel Man as the show returns with its new series in 2024.

Advertisements

Travel Man takes a sideways look at how visitors might spend 48 hours in some of the world’s most popular mini-break destinations – and for each trip the Travel Man is joined by a well-known travel companion.

Travel Man new series start date confirmed!

Joe Lycett will front new episodes of Travel Man starting on Friday, 22 March at 8:30PM.

In Trieste in northern Italy, Alan Davies and Joe soak up the history of this former major seaport of the Austro-Hungarian Empire from the moment they check in to their heritage hotel, housed in a former insurance company.

Trieste is famous for the Bora, the north-easterly wind which is said to shape the city and its inhabitants. Joe and Alan discover this at The Wind Museum, where curator Rino presides over a collection of wind samples donated from all over the world.

Like the broadcasting professionals that they are, Joe and Alan have come prepared with wind from home. A few miles north of Trieste they enjoy a food and fizz pairing in the village of Prosecco. Fortunately, they’re in the right place for hangovers as Trieste is Italy’s caffeine capital.

They head to historical coffee house Caffe San Marco, which was once frequented by James Joyce. No minibreak is complete without learning a new skill to brag about when you get home, so Joe and Alan enrol on a painting class.

Advertisements

Joe Lycett replaced Richard Ayoade as host following Richard’s final series in 2019.

Joe Lycett said: “I’m beyond excited to take over the brilliant, charming show that Richard has nurtured. I’m less excited about the number of times I’m going to have to take off my shoes at Birmingham Airport.”

Joe was originally meant to takeover the role in 2020 – but then the pandemic happened.

After an enforced minibreak of its own, Travel Man eventually kick off its first series with Joe in 2022.

You can watch episodes of Travel Man online now via the All 4 Player.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, since 2015, the first nine series saw Richard explore over 40 cities including Copenhagen with Noel Fielding; Hong Kong with Mad Men actor Jon Hamm; Athens with Dawn French; Brussels with Lee Mack; Venice with Jo Brand; St Petersburg with Rob Beckett; and Florence with Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson.

Joe himself has even accompanied Richard on a weekend mini-break to Amsterdam.