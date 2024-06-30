Totally Completely Fine to premiere on ITVX this July

Totally Completely Fine is a moving yet hopeful comedy about the mental health crisis, the complexities of grief, and the ways our sadness can unite us.

The full box set drops on ITVX from Monday 29th July and stars Thomasin McKenzie, known for her roles in Last Night in Soho and The Power of the Dog.

Vivian Cunningham’s life is a mess. Last week, she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavoured vape.

This week, she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge.

Strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology.

Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?

The series also features John Noble from The Lord of the Rings, Contessa Treffone from The PM’s Daughter, Devon Terrell from Rap Shit, Brandon McClelland from The Other Guy, and Rowan Witt from Spreadsheet.