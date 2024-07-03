Too Hot to Handle season 6 release date and cast
Get ready for a sizzling summer! Too Hot to Handle is back with a brand-new season, starting on 19 July.
The steamy reality show, known for turning flirty singles into deeper connection seekers, has some exciting updates. For the first time, this year’s contestants think they know what they’re in for. But retreat overseer Lana has some surprises in store, including a new prize, fresh twists, and some familiar faces.
Plus, this season introduces Bad Lana, a mischievous sidekick sure to stir up trouble.
New episodes will be released in batches: the first on 19 July, the second on 26 July, and the final batch on 2 August.
Meet the Contestants
Here’s a sneak peek at the hot new singles looking to win big and maybe find love:
Bri
Age: 26
From: Atlanta
Job: Model
Instagram username: @thebriannabalram
Bri, an American beauty, is used to being in the spotlight. She’s visiting Lana’s retreat to see if she can take dating seriously. But will she be able to focus on herself and let someone capture her heart?
Charlie
Age: 21
From: Kent
Job: Model
Instagram username: @charliejeer
Charlie is a saxophonist with brains and brawn. A former Head Boy, he might just be Lana’s star pupil. But will he follow her rules or become the retreat’s new class clown?
Chris
Age: 24
From: Manchester
Job: Model
Instagram username: @chrisaalli
Chris loves money and love, and he’s ready to see which matters more. This world-travelled model has never stayed in one place long enough to make a meaningful connection. Can Lana help him find his queen?
Demari
Age: 27
From: Indiana
Job: Stockbroker
Instagram username: @demaridavis4
Demari is a high achiever, working as a stockbroker by day and a model by night. Surrounded by hotties, he’s here to find out what matters most: breaking rules, counting retreat funds, or becoming the best version of himself.
Gianna
Age: 21
From: Arkansas
Job: College Student
Instagram username: @giannapettus
Gianna spent her childhood on a farm but now she’s a dancer ready to twirl into the retreat. Known for her impulsiveness, will she handle being forced to confront her feelings head-on?
Lucy
Age: 28
From: London
Job: VIP Hostess
Instagram username: @lucy_syed
Lucy is a nightclub hostess with beauty, charm, and a wild streak. No amount of money will stop her from breaking rules and having fun. Lana, watch out!
Joao
Age: 22
From: Brazil
Job: Artist
Instagram username: @joaocoronel_
Joao, a rockstar with a pink guitar, is used to living fast. He’s in tune with his emotions but needs to start taking notes if he’s serious about changing his ways. Will Lana help him turn over a new leaf?
Jordan
Age: 21
From: California
Job: Actor / Model
Instagram username: @jordanroyfrank
Jordan, a surfer with a dazzling smile, hasn’t slowed down since his glow-up. Will he show Lana that blondes have more fun or will he stop falling for the wrong reasons?
Katherine
Age: 28
From: Los Angeles
Job: Model
Instagram username: @katherine_laprell
Katherine is used to being the loudest in the room. Will Lana help her shed her tough exterior or will she be running back to Hollywood?
Kylisha
Age: 24
From: Toronto
Job: Entrepreneur
Instagram username: @kylishajag
Kylisha loves to travel and has never settled down. Will the retreat work its magic and break her spell of catching flights instead of feelings?
