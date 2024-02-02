Kara Tointon stars in Too Good To Be True on Channel 5
New drama Too Good To Be True, airing on Channel 5 starting 14 February, follows single mother Rachel and her son Liam as they navigate a seemingly lucrative but suspicious job opportunity from a wealthy client.
Too Good To Be True release date
The series starts on Channel 5 on Wednesday, 14 February at 9PM and continues on Thursday, 15 February at 9PM.
The show has four episodes which will continue on TV twice weekly.
Alternatively, the whole series will be available to watch on My5 after the first episode airs on TV.
Too Good To Be True plot
Rachel is a single mother to her young son, Liam. Living on the brink of poverty, Rachel tirelessly works as a cleaner to support her son.
Their lives take an unexpected turn when Rachel’s employer is contacted by Simone, a businesswoman acting on behalf of a wealthy client named Elliot. Simone presents Rachel with an opportunity for a job that promises better pay and shorter hours, an offer that appears too good to be true.
Elliot extends a warm welcome to Rachel and Liam, showering them with gifts and sharing his passion for vintage cars with Liam.
However, as Rachel and Liam become more intertwined with Elliot’s lavish lifestyle, the true nature of Elliot’s intentions begins to surface. The question arises: Is it Rachel or Liam that Elliot is truly interested in?
Who’s on the cast?
Here’s a full list of the cast of Too Good To Be True on Channel 5:
- Kara Tointon plays Rachel
- Allen Leech plays Elliot
- Charlie Hodson-Prior plays Liam
- Sara Powell plays Simone
- Taj Atwal plays Jasmine
- John Thomson plays Geoff
- Oliver Devoti plays Keiron
- Ciara McKeown plays Michelle
- Esther Ayo James plays Teacher
- Seamus Moran plays Martin
- Denise McCormack plays Shopkeeper
- Grace Evans plays Police Officer
- Colleen Keogh plays Receptionist
