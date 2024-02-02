New drama Too Good To Be True, airing on Channel 5 starting 14 February, follows single mother Rachel and her son Liam as they navigate a seemingly lucrative but suspicious job opportunity from a wealthy client.

Too Good To Be True (Previously titled The Hunted) follows the story of a young, single mother Rachel and her young son Liam.

The series starts on Channel 5 on Wednesday, 14 February at 9PM and continues on Thursday, 15 February at 9PM.

The show has four episodes which will continue on TV twice weekly.

Alternatively, the whole series will be available to watch on My5 after the first episode airs on TV.

Kara Tointon as RACHEL

Too Good To Be True plot

Rachel is a single mother to her young son, Liam. Living on the brink of poverty, Rachel tirelessly works as a cleaner to support her son.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when Rachel’s employer is contacted by Simone, a businesswoman acting on behalf of a wealthy client named Elliot. Simone presents Rachel with an opportunity for a job that promises better pay and shorter hours, an offer that appears too good to be true.

Elliot extends a warm welcome to Rachel and Liam, showering them with gifts and sharing his passion for vintage cars with Liam.

However, as Rachel and Liam become more intertwined with Elliot’s lavish lifestyle, the true nature of Elliot’s intentions begins to surface. The question arises: Is it Rachel or Liam that Elliot is truly interested in?

Who’s on the cast?

Here’s a full list of the cast of Too Good To Be True on Channel 5:

Kara Tointon plays Rachel

Allen Leech plays Elliot

Charlie Hodson-Prior plays Liam

Sara Powell plays Simone

Taj Atwal plays Jasmine

John Thomson plays Geoff

Oliver Devoti plays Keiron

Ciara McKeown plays Michelle

Esther Ayo James plays Teacher

Seamus Moran plays Martin

Denise McCormack plays Shopkeeper

Grace Evans plays Police Officer

Colleen Keogh plays Receptionist

Too Good To Be True airs on Channel 5 from Wednesday, 14 February at 9PM.