Tonight’s The Masked Singer songs and contestants

Here’s all the songs and music featured in tonight’s latest episode of The Masked Singer UK (3 February).

This evening sees the remaining seven celebs return to the stage to sing to stay in the competition.

Air Fryer – Defying Gravity from Wicked – Stream/Download

Bigfoot – Shut Up and Dance by Walk The Moon – Stream/Download

Cricket – Antenna by Fuse ODG – Stream/Download

Dippy Egg – Moon River by Audrey Hepburn – Stream/Download

Eiffel Tower – Stay by Rihanna ft Mikky Ekko – Stream/Download

Maypole – Let You Love Me by Rita Ora – Stream/Download

Piranha – Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson – Stream/Download

Seven masked singers remain in the battle, as the nation’s most beloved guessing game unfolds.

The Masked Singer stands as television’s most bewildering guessing game, featuring celebrities who sing incognito, clad in elaborate costumes, their true identities a closely guarded secret.

With each performance, the panel of celebrity sleuths is tasked with piecing together the clues to unveil television’s most closely guarded secret.

In this evening’s show, we brace for a double elimination, reducing the number from seven to five.

By the show’s conclusion, two celebrities will have their disguises removed, revealing who they are.

Joel Dommett hosts the show, alongside panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and special guest Sir Lenny Henry.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night at 6:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.