TikTok star Max Balegde hosts new BBC dating show

The BBC has announced an audacious new dating show, Date Me At My Worst.

Hosted by TikTok sensation Max Balegde, this daring experiment invites singles to bare their best and worst sides on a group date, pushing honesty to the extreme.

Imagine this: you’ve been dating someone for six months, only to discover they still text their ex or have terrible personal hygiene. We’ve all been there, right? The honeymoon phase ends, and suddenly, you’re faced with their true colours.

But what if you could skip the surprises? What if, on your very first date, you could see the worst traits your potential partner has to offer? That’s the mischievous idea behind Date Me At My Worst.

This show is packed with jaw-dropping revelations and WTF moments. But it’s also warm, uplifting, and relentlessly entertaining. The goal? To prove that if you can like someone at their worst, you might just love them at their best.

The show is being made by Final Straw Productions, founded by Joe Sugg, and BBC Studios.

Max Balegde is thrilled to be at the helm. “Working with BBC Studios, Joe, and Final Straw Productions was an incredible experience. The format is fantastic, and I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

Joe Sugg is equally excited. “We’re venturing into a new space, testing out ideas online to get instant feedback. It’s a collaborative way of creating content and discovering future stars.”

Catch the pilot episode of Date Me At My Worst on YouTube now.