This Morning unveils new presenters for this summer

ITV1 has announced its line up of presenters for this summer.



A host of new and returning faces will host the show this summer while regular hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley take their annual break.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are gearing up to kick off This Morning’s summertime shows starting Monday, 15th July.

The summer hosting lineup will feature beloved members of the This Morning family, including Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Joel Dommett, and new mum Sian Welby, who is making her return to broadcasting after welcoming her baby daughter Ruby.

During the summer, viewers can enjoy a holiday from home with fun seaside segments from across the UK and delicious Mediterranean recipes from chef John Torode MBE. Plus, expect to see some Hollywood magic with appearances by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman!

Editor Martin Frizell is excited about the summer lineup, saying, “Viewers will not want to miss a moment this summer! The shows will be packed and, whatever the weather, the team in front of and behind the cameras will deliver plenty of content to keep the nation smiling. I’m delighted Alison and Dermot are kicking things off, and together with our brilliant family of hosts, they will be serving up really exciting content on Britain’s biggest daytime show.”

The summer hosts will present the live two-and-a-half-hour show from White City’s Television Centre until 30th August. Ben and Cat will return to ITV’s flagship daytime show on 2nd September, with Alison and Dermot resuming their Friday spots on 6th September.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player