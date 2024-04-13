This Is Your Life set for a TV comeback

The classic biographical TV show, This Is Your Life, is set for a revival nearly two decades after its last regular episode aired.

The show, which first captivated audiences in 1955 and continued regularly until 2003, has historically been presented by male hosts.

However, discussions are currently underway to bring back the beloved format with either Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, or Fiona Bruce at the helm.

A special episode in 2007, hosted by Trevor McDonald and featuring Simon Cowell, marked the last appearance of the show.

Now, according to a TV insider, the enduring appeal of This Is Your Life is clear. “There is a reason This Is Your Life aired for so many years – as a format, it is perfect. It’s warm, entertaining and interesting plus is fairly affordable to make, which of course helps,” the source told The Sun.

Since its last regular episode in 2003, many more stars are now seen as fitting subjects for the iconic big, red book.

The show’s formula of surprising a celebrity and recounting their life story in a studio filled with their friends, family, and peers has historically proven to be a moving and engaging experience.

Over the years, the programme has featured a wide array of celebrities, from actor Dudley Moore to football icon Matt Busby, and even saw 42 celebrities return for a second feature.

The return of This Is Your Life is being carefully planned, with discussions about potential hosts and networks currently ongoing.

Richard Osman shared on his podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment, that a well-known TV presenter had been approached about the revival.

Airing on both BBC and ITV, the original version of the show saw Eamonn Andrews as the inaugural host until 1964, returning in 1969 until his passing in 1987, followed by Michael Aspel who continued until the series concluded in 2003.

Previous rumours in 2018 suggested a possible reboot with Jonathan Ross as the host, which would include modern twists such as more behind-the-scenes content. However, those plans did not come to fruition.