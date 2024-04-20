The Windsors series four put ‘on hold’ by Channel 4

Plans for more series of The Windsors have been put “on hold” by Channel 4.

A fourth series was originally announced by the broadcaster in 2023.

However Channel 4 have now said (via British Comedy Guide) production has been halted “until further notice” with no timetable for its return.

The statement follows claims that the show had been “quietly cancelled” with concerns about the health of senior Royals suggested as the reason.

Private Eye had reported that talks were originally underway to continue with the show despite the passing of both co-creator George Jeffrie and Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla.

A previously released teaser of the planned fourth series read: “”With Charles now on the throne, he can finally be the sort of hands-on King he always dreamt of being.

“It starts with him extending the half hour Audience with the PM to an all-afternoon brainstorming session, and quickly escalates to him demanding a place in the cabinet. But is a resurgent monarchy exactly what a politically divided nation wants? Or will he end up going the same way as Charles I?

“Meanwhile Wills’ investiture as Prince of Wales is thrown off course when he has a bromance with an ardent Welsh nationalist. Meghan and Harry save the day when New Zealand threaten to pull out of the Commonwealth.

“And Beatrice and Eugenie travel back in time and by mistake change the order of succession.”

For now, past series and the Coronation special are available to stream via Channel4.com.

The series, a parody of the British royal family, originally made its premiere in 2016. It last aired in 2023 with a one-off Coronation special.

Those making up the cast include Harry Enfield as Charles with Hugh Skinner as Wills, Louise Ford as Kate, Richard Goulding as Harry, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Ellie White as Beatrice, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan, Anna Morris as Sophie Essex and Vicki Pepperdine as Anne.

The most recent Coronation Special also introduced Amit Shah as Rishi Sunak.