Get ready to test your wits and your loyalty as the immersive world of The Traitors comes to life in London.

Fans of the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning TV phenomenon The Traitors will soon get the chance to step into the shoes of their favourite contestants.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The Traitors: Live Experience, a live-action, playable adaptation of the smash-hit show, is set to open in London’s West End in Spring 2025.

The experience invites players to enter a high-stakes game of deception, strategy, and teamwork. At the heart of the action is the iconic Round Table, where alliances will be forged, suspicions will arise, and accusations will fly.

Guided by a live host, participants will undertake adrenaline-fueled missions that challenge their physical and mental mettle, all while trying to determine who among them is secretly a Traitor.

Expect the same tension-filled twists and turns as seen on TV, complete with blindfolded Traitor selection, pulse-pounding challenges, and the ever-present threat of betrayal. Will the Faithful succeed in their mission, or will the Traitors outsmart them?

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Scotland/Mark Mainz

Claudia Winkleman, the face of the British version of The Traitors, is as thrilled as fans. She said, “I can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in their own drama, strategy, and deception. They’ll love the game and should definitely expect twists. Please can you add an evil cackle here?”

Neil Connolly, the Creative Director behind immersive hits like The Crystal Maze Live Experience and The Tomb Raider Live Experience, is leading the project.

The Traitors: Live Experience is perfect for groups of friends, colleagues, or anyone seeking a nail-biting adventure. Players can also unwind at the themed bar, offering pre- and post-game drinks or table service during the action.

Tickets are priced from £29.50 and available from early 2025.

Sign up via thetraitorslive.co.uk