We’ve bad news for fans of ITV’s The Tower as the show will not return for a fourth series.

After three gripping seasons, ITV has decided to bring the crime drama to a close.

Why it’s ending

The first season of The Tower, based on Kate London’s novel Post Mortem, was a hit with viewers, introducing audiences to Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins and rookie officer Lizzie Griffiths.

However, despite the series’ strong start, viewing figures for the most recent season fell short of expectations.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “The Tower was much loved by the audience who watched the drama but the viewing figures for the last series did not reach expectations so sadly we won’t be recommissioning.”

Adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24), The Tower brought Kate London’s Metropolitan series to life.

The third and final series centred on a complex case involving the stabbing of a teenage boy, Ryan Kennedy, who was caught between his role as a key witness and his connection to a South London drug empire.

The series saw Gemma Whelan return as the steadfast DS Sarah Collins, alongside Tahirah Sharif as Lizzie Adama, who was juggling life as a mother and a detective. Jimmy Akingbola played DC Steve Bradshaw, while Emmett J Scanlan portrayed the enigmatic DI Kieran Shaw.

The tension between Sarah and Kieran escalated in the final season as their professional goals clashed during Operation Perseus, an undercover task force aiming to dismantle a dangerous drug network.

The Tower debuted to critical acclaim, with Tahirah Sharif earning a BAFTA nomination for her role in the first series.

All three series are available to stream on ITVX.