The Teacher II on Channel 5 to star Kara Tointon and Will Mellor

Channel 5 has officially announced the commissioning of a new four-part primetime thriller titled The Teacher II.

The Teacher II is set to join Channel 5’s Anthology collection, following the immense success of the original series, The Teacher, which aired in 2022.

The upcoming series will feature Kara Tointon in the role of Dani, a dedicated teacher whose passion for her job is unmatched.

Starring alongside Tointon are Will Mellor and Emmett J. Scanlan, taking on the roles of Jimmy and Tim, respectively.

The narrative will delve into Dani’s complex personal life, showcasing her struggle with a failing marriage and the consequences of her impulsive decisions.

The situation takes a dark turn when a pupil disappears during a school trip, thrusting Dani into a web of lies and moral dilemmas.

Michael Crompton (The Catch, The Holiday, Silent Witness, Code of a Killer) will pen the series with Rebecca Wojciechowski (Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, The Cuckoo). Dominic Leclerc (The A Word, Sex Education, Skins, The Teacher) will direct.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount said: “This is another gripping and exciting story evolved from The Teacher which was a huge success for the channel.

“We have an incredibly talented cast on board and I can’t wait for them to bring this story to life.”