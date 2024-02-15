The Sympathizer trailer for new series on Sky Atlantic and NOW

Sky has revealed the first teaser trailer The Sympathizer.

Advertisements

The seven-part limited series The Sympathizer is exclusively coming soon to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce.

Starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Emmy® winner Sandra Oh and Academy Award® nominee Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.