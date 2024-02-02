The Masked Singer UK first look ahead of double elimination

This weekend on The Masked Singer, seven contestants are whittled down to five through a double elimination, with celebrities performing incognito and a panel including Sir Lenny Henry deciphering clues to their identities.

Seven masked singers remain, as the nation’s favourite guessing game carries on.

The Masked Singer is television’s most outlandish guessing game, featuring celebrities who sing incognito in intricate costumes, concealing their true identities.

As each celebrity takes to the stage, a star-studded panel of sleuths is challenged to decode the hints and uncover television’s most closely guarded secret.

In this evening’s episode, we’re set for a double elimination as the number dwindles from seven to five.

By the end of the show, two celebrities will be revealed as their disguises are removed.

Joel Dommett hosts the show, with panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and special guest Sir Lenny Henry adding to the excitement.

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday night at 6:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Last week saw Owl become the latest celeb to ‘take it off’, revealing an iconic TV presenter under the mask.

They were the latest to be eliminated after Bubble Tea, Rat, Chicken Caesar and Weather.