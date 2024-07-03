The Mallorca Files series 3 release date and cast announced

The return of the popular detective series The Mallorca Files has been confirmed, with series three set to premiere on 8 August on Prime Video.

Fans around the world, including those in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, and Mexico, will be able to enjoy the new season.

For those who need to catch up, the first two seasons will also be available on Prime Video later this summer.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Mallorca, the show follows the adventures of British detective Miranda Blake, played by Elen Rhys, and her German partner Max Winter, portrayed by Julian Looman.

Their unique dynamic and contrasting styles make for an entertaining partnership as they tackle high-stakes cases involving treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders. Overseeing their operations is the unpredictable Inés Villegas, played by María Fernández Ache.

This season promises to be even more thrilling with guest stars including Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Philippe Brenninkmeyer (Mad Men), Charlie Higson (The Fast Show), Michael Jibson (Bodies), David Mora (Memento Mori), Elena Saurel (Buffering), and Leonor Watling (Cities).

Ben Donald, executive producer of The Mallorca Files said: “Introducing global audiences to the stunning island of Mallorca and the world of Miranda and Max during the first two seasons of The Mallorca Files, was a blast.

“Elen and Julian created two engaging and loveable characters that found a special place in the hearts of millions of international viewers, so we are beyond thrilled to be working with Amazon MGM Studios and BBC Studios to bring the pair and their crime-solving chemistry back to screen.

“It’s wonderful that new viewers will be able to catch up on the stories to date, while the new season will see even more thrilling stories and action-packed sequences. And of course, the chemistry between Miranda and Max will continue to leave viewers guessing as to what happens next…”