David Tennant to host new reality game show The Genius Game

David Tennant is to front brand new eight-part reality game show The Genius Game on ITV1

Advertisements

An adaptation of the popular South Korean show of the same name, this extreme competition revolves around the dynamics of forming alliances, strategic thinking and manipulation.

In this high-stakes battle of wits, ten players each possessing a unique crucial skill will go head-to-head in challenging matches designed to test their strategic thinking and social abilities, keeping viewers engaged and guessing until the very end.

Contestants are selected based on their intelligence, charisma and social IQ, with the game assessing their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty.

The Genius Game logo

To survive in the game and vie for the coveted title of ‘the Genius’ along with a cash prize, participants must form alliances, making critical decisions about whom to trust and when to employ betrayal.

But who has what it takes to deceive, collude & outsmart their opponents to become the first UK winner of ‘Genius Game’?

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV, said: “This exciting reality format is designed to keep not just the players but the audience on the edge of their seats with each episode containing compelling gameplay and thrilling twists.

“David Tennant is the perfect ringmaster to preside over this battle of brainpower, teamwork and deception. We’re delighted to be bringing Genius Game to the ITV audience.”

Advertisements

Tamara Gilder, joint MD of producers Remarkable added: “We are so thrilled that David will be guiding the players through the twists & turns of the show. There’s nothing quite like Genius Game, it’s smart & funny – just like he is – he’s the perfect frontman.”

Stay tuned for further details!