Get ready for a TV trivia treat as The Big Fat Quiz of Telly comes to Channel 4, airing on Friday, 23 August at 9PM

Ever wondered what Pedro Pascal had to beg his fans to stop doing?

Or what drama shook The Great British Bake Off’s fifth series?

And who can forget that hilarious moment when Nigella Lawson had everyone howling back in 2020?

All these burning questions will be answered, with plenty more surprises in store.

Jimmy Carr returns as the question master, ready to test the TV knowledge of some top-notch contestants.

This year, it’s Babatunde Aléshé, Daisy May Cooper, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Judi Love, and Russell Howard going head-to-head.

They’ll face off in a battle of wits to prove who’s the ultimate telly know-it-all.

And it wouldn’t be The Big Fat Quiz without some special guests.

Expect the always delightful Charles Dance, the adorable kids from Mitchell Brook Primary School, and a line-up of celebrity question-setters to keep things interesting.

So, if you fancy a laugh and love a bit of TV nostalgia, tune in to Channel 4 this Friday night.