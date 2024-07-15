The BBC is bringing back iconic classic TV shows

Advertisements

The BBC has announced a season of Saturday night entertainment programming, offering viewers a nostalgic trip through the last five decades of beloved shows.

Running on BBC Four and iPlayer, the Classic Entertainment Season will coincide with the BBC’s Olympics coverage this summer. The season kicks off on Saturday 27 July, spanning three weeks.

The lineup includes cherished episodes of The Generation Game, Blankety Blank, Noel’s House Party, Bob’s Full House, and the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

You’ll see familiar faces like Bruce Forsyth, Michael Parkinson, and many more as we revisit the highlights of BBC’s entertainment heritage.

The full broadcast and listing details will be revealed soon. For now, the full list below gives a taste of what to expect:

Bruce Forsyth’s Generation Game (1970s and 1990s)

Terry Wogan’s Blankety Blank (1970s)

Les Dawson’s Blankety Blank (1980s)

Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank (1990s)

Bob’s Full House (1980s)

Noel’s House Party (1990s)

Larry Grayson’s Generation Game (1970s)

Strictly Come Dancing (The first episode from 15th May 2004)

Mark Lawson Talks to… Terry Wogan (2012)

One on One: Terry Wogan (2002)

What We Were Watching: Summer TV Classics (Grace Dent’s 2020 special)

Parkinson: The Les Dawson Interviews (1996)

Les Dawson: Talking Comedy (2015)

The Many Faces of Les Dawson (2011)

The Fight for Saturday Night (Michael Grade’s 2014 documentary)

Parkinson meets Bruce Forsyth, Boris Becker & The Corrs (His final BBC show, 2004)

When Miranda met Bruce (Miranda Hart interviews Bruce Forsyth, 2013)

Lindsay Currie, Head of Channel Management, said: “We are thrilled to bring our viewers on a nostalgic journey through five decades of beloved BBC entertainment. Whilst BBC One is dedicated to the Olympics, BBC Four will offer a treasure trove of classic shows fronted by much-loved presenters.

“This collection is testament to the enduring appeal of these iconic programmes, and we know audiences will love revisiting these classics and celebrating the rich heritage of the BBC’s Saturday night entertainment offering.”