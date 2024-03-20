That Christmas cast and first look at new Netflix feature

Netflix has announced an impressive voice cast for the anticipated animated feature That Christmas, along with the release of brand new images.

Advertisements

This festive movie, produced by Locksmith Animation and penned by the renowned Richard Curtis, is set to captivate audiences on Netflix later this year.

The film boasts an ensemble of talent with Brian Cox lending his voice to Santa, and Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Bill Nighy portraying the residents of a quaint seaside town whose Christmas is turned on its head.

Bernadette “Bernie” (India Brown, center) leads a Christmas revolution with (L-R) Nisha (Kuhu Agarwal), Eve “Evie” (Bronte Smith), Scarlett (Ava Talbot) and Teddy (Freddie Spry) Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The film also stars Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee, India Brown, Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan, Andy Nyman, Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, Ava Talbot, and Rhys Darby.

That Christmas is an adaptation of Richard Curtis’s much-loved children’s book series, which includes titles such as The Empty Stocking, Snow Day, and That Christmas itself. The film represents a milestone for Curtis, marking his first venture into animation, as well as Otto’s directorial debut.

Directed by Simon Otto, known for his work on the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, That Christmas promises to be a heartwarming addition to Netflix’s holiday lineup.