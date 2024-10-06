Second celebrity voted off in Strictly Come Dancing results

A second celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in tonight’s results.

Singer Toyah Willcox and pro dancer Neil Jones were voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off with Paul Merson & Karen Hauer.

In Saturday night’s latest live show, the celebs and their pros danced live for the third time this year in a movie themed special.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec stole the spotlight with an emotional Rumba to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, earning the highest score of the night with 34 points.

Close behind were Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, as well as Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu, both scoring 33 points for their elegant Viennese Waltzes.

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez also scored 33 points for their Bollywood-themed routine, the first couples’ choice of the series.

At the bottom of the leaderboard, Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones – who were in last week’s dance-off – struggled with their Samba to The Little Mermaid’s Poor Unfortunate Souls, receiving only 15 points.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer also faced challenges, scoring 19 points for their Cha Cha.

The marks from the judges were combined with viewer votes to decide the bottom two dance-off.

That was Paul & Karen and Toyah & Neil, who had to dance again for the judges who decided to save Paul, leaving Toyah to go home.

The latest results show of the series opened with a dramatic and energetic routine, featuring the judges alongside the professional dancers.

The episode also featured pianist Alexis Ffrench providing a musical performance.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night live on BBC One and iPlayer as the remaining thirteen couples dance once more.

On Sunday night, another celebrity will be heading home, plus Snow Patrol will be in the studio.