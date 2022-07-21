Mike first look trailer and release date revealed for Disney+ series

A first look and release date for new Disney+ series Mike has been revealed.

The new Original limited series offers an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

The eight-episode series premieres with six episodes in the UK on Disney+ Day, 8 September, under the Star banner.

Mike is helmed by creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People.

You can watch a first look trailer below..

A full teaser shares:” Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.

“Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

Mike stars Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby, with guest stars Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J.Minor.

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.