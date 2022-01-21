Joe vs. Carole UK release date for new Tiger King series - watch trailer

Here's how to watch upcoming drama Joe vs. Carole in the UK and a first look trailer.

Joe vs. Carole is the scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

All eight episodes will be available to stream in the UK on Peacock from 4 March, exclusively on Sky and NOW.

A teaser shares: "After the story of Tiger King gripped the nation during the pandemic, Peacock Original Joe vs. Carole is a chance for viewers to see some of TV’s most recognisable faces take on the roles of some of the world’s most infamous real-life characters in this limited series.

"Joe vs. Carole is based on the real-life events and the fierce rivalry between Carole Baskin and Joe 'Exotic' Schreibvogel and their two Big Cat businesses"

Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will play Carole and John Cameron Mitchell takes on the role of Joe Exotic.

Based on the original podcast, the series also stars Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe and David Wenham as Don Lewis.

Peacock is available exclusively on Sky and NOW at no additional cost.

