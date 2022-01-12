Bel-Air UK release date confirmed for Peacock on Sky and NOW

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Bel-Air has a confirmed UK release date!

More than thirty years after the Fresh Prince’s life first got flipped-turned upside down, brand new dramatic series Bel-Air debuts in February.

The series will be available to watch online in the UK on Peacock from 14 February, exclusively on Sky and NOW.

A teaser shares: "Set in modern-day America, Peacock Original Bel-Air is a new one-hour drama series that imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

"As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known."

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer and executive producer and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Peacock is available exclusively on Sky and NOW at no additional cost.

