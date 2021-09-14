Voguing competition Legendary now streaming on All 4 in the UK

Hit reality voguing competition Legendary is now available to watch online in the UK on All 4.

Channel 4 has announced it is streaming the US series on its All 4 service with the first season available from 13 September.

Advertisements

The first series of the ballroom competition series, shot in New York, follows eight voguing Houses – some established, some new to the scene – as they compete for the largest ballroom grand prize ever: $100,000.

Across nine episodes, we’ll see the iconic Houses of Escada, Ebony, Ninja, Gucci, West, St. Laurent, Lanvin, and Balmain go head to head in a heated, jaw-dropping competition to secure the cash and claim legendary status.

Throughout each episode, we find out more about each house and the performers, who share their emotional journeys and why they are so passionate about ball culture.

MC’d by Dashaun Wesley, with beats by DJ MikeQ, each new episode finds these chosen family units facing off in fashion and dance challenges that culminate in nightly "Superior House" designations, while judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, and Megan Thee Stallion determine who has what it takes to move forward – and who gets chopped.

All episodes from the first series of Legendary are streaming now on All 4 here.

Legendary streams on HBO Max in the US where it recently premiered second series. A future third outing has also been confirmed.