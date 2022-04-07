The Circle season 4 UK release date confirmed for Netflix

Season 4 of The Circle is coming to Netflix UK this Spring!

After the third season of The Circle dropped last September we won't have to wait long for more.

Netflix has announced that new episodes of The Circle will drop on Wednesday, 4 May.

All episodes of the first three seasons are currently available to stream online here.

The show follows the same format as the original British series with contestants residing in individual apartments. They can only communicate with each other via a unique social media platform.

Free to be whoever they want the challenge is to be named the most popular player by their rival competitors.

The players chosen as the least popular in regular ratings will be blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the show.

Contestants may opt to play simply as themselves or decide to change certain things or even take on a catfish persona in order to deceive their competitors.

In the Netflix version of the show, the winner will walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.

The Netflix series welcomes contestants from the UK, Ireland, US and Canada.

It follows Channel 4 axing the UK version of The Circle in 2021.

Meanwhile the past three series of The Circle UK are available on All4 Player here.

The UK version was presented by Emma Willis with voice-over from comic Sophie Willan with a £100,000 cash prize.

Alongside the main series, a one-off Celebrity version aired earlier this year as part of Stand Up To Cancer.

Those taking part in Celebrity Circle were reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, Social media star Saffron Barker, Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, Reality star Charlotte Crosby, Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, Rapper Lady Leshurr and Blue singer Duncan James