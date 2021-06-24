How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season 6 online in the UK

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season six has arrived - here's how to watch the show online in the UK.

The new season will see more viewers favourites return to vie for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame - and a cash prize of $100,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season 6 will premiere in the UK on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, launching with two all-new, back-to-back episodes starting on Thursday, 24 June at 8AM UK time.

Alongside the mains series, WOW Presents Plus will also feature new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Untucked.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder Co-Founders, said: "We can’t wait for our UK squirrel friends to be able to watch along each week on our streaming platform WOW Presents Plus.

"They’ll be able to keep up to date on who’s looking likely to steal that coveted place in the All Stars hall of fame, whilst also catching up on all the latest tea with Untucked."

The 13 queens returning to the runway to claim their spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame include A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11), Eureka! (Season 9, 10), Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2), Jan (Season 12), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4), Pandora Boxx. (Season 2, All Stars 1) and Ra’Jah D. O’Hara (Season 11).

They're joined by Scarlet Envy (Season 11), Serena ChaCha (Season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11), Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2), Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) and Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1).

Alongside the new All Stars season, WOW Presents Plus also offers fans the ability to catch up on past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Untucked and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.