Marlow: Claire Foy to lead cast of new BritBox crime thriller

Claire Foy is to lead the cast of a brand new drama for BritBox UK.

Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner Claire Foy in a new eight-part crime thriller called Marlow.

Advertisements

From BAFTA-winner Tony Grisoni and Simon Maxwell, the series centres on two warring families pitted against each other amid the unsettling and indelible landscape of the Thames Estuary.

A teaser shares: "Feuding families the Marlows and the Wyatts have existed in the “Edgelands” of the Thames Estuary for centuries – facing off across the water in this land of smugglers, mudlarks, entrepreneurs, opportunists. Natural enemies with a mutual fascination.

"Claire Foy (The Crown, Wolf Hall) stars as Evie Wyatt. Estuary to her bones, born and bred, she returns to the Edgelands – the place she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago. She needs answers. She needs revenge. Evie is drawn back into conflict with the Marlow clan and finds herself in a battle with its ageing patriarch, Tom Marlow. Self-proclaimed King of the Edgelands, Marlow has plans to change its landscape forever – plans which Evie is destined to play her own part in as the twin fates of Evie and Marlow collide.

"MArlow combines myth and legend, parable and tragedy, in a compelling and arresting modern epic that draws on ancient tales of revenge and fate. In the liminal world of the Edgelands, populated by characters whose truths are as shifting as the mud on which their empires are built, nothing is quite what it seems."

Claire Foy said: “I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere - and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping.

"Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic ‘Edgelands’ which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes.”

Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK commented “Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of Original content we want to offer our subscribers. Working with the calibre of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can't wait to get started.”

Advertisements

Further casting is to be confirmed.

Marlow will be streaming on BritBox UK from 2022.

More on: BritBox Streaming