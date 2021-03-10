Selling Sunset season 4 release date and cast as Netflix hit returns

Selling Sunset season 4 is officially on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

The first season debuted in 2019 before two series in 2020.

Selling Sunset season 4 UK release date

Netflix has officially confirmed a fourth season of Selling Sunset is on its way.

Although a release is yet to be confirmed, it's rumoured that that the new episodes will drop this summer.

The new series will be available to stream via Netflix UK here where the first three seasons are currently streaming.

Meanwhile Netflix has already confirmed a fifth season of the show.

The cast appearing on season 4 will be Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Meanwhile Netflix has announced a new spin-off series set in Florida.

A teaser shares of the new show: "Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast.

"These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."