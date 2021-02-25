High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 release date confirmed

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is on its way to Disney+ in the UK.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series first debuted in 2020 and became an instant hit on the streaming service.

Advertisements

The new series is a spin-off to the hit series of Disney original movies, which are also available on the service.

Season 2 will debut on May 14, it's been confirmed. New episodes will be available to stream weekly. In the UK, episodes typically go online from 8AM.

The first season of the show followed a group of students who are counting down the days until they get to perform in their school’s first-ever production of, yes, High School Musical: The Musical.

In season 2 of the series, the students are putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast - while facing a rival school to win a prestigious student theatre competition.

Returning to the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for season 2 are Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Matt Cornett as E.J., Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Larry Saperstein as Big Red and Sofia Wylie as Gina, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos and Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara.

Advertisements

Season 2 will welcome Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Asher Angel to the cast.

Picture: Disney+