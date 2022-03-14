The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in episode 301 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know!

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV series based on the comic book series of the same name.

Advertisements

The first series debuted on Netflix in 2019 before a second outing was released back in July 2022.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 UK Netflix release date

Netflix has confirmed a third series of The Umbrella Academy is on its way, launching on 22 June 2022.

Netflix first announced season 3 back in November 2020, saying: "They're not done yet! The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening!"

The third season will again have ten episodes, just like the first two. You can watch a first teaser from the new season below!

The Umbrella Academy cast

Regulars returning to The Umbrella Academy cast for season 3 include Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven; Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Number One; David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Number Two; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Number Three and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Number Four.

They're joined by Aidan Gallagher as The Boy / Number Five; Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts; Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves / The Monocle and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves / The Horror / Number Six.

Further casting for the third season is to be confirmed.

You can watch seasons 1 and 2 via Netflix UK here.

Advertisements

A synopsis of the series shares: "On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world.

"Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse."