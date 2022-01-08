Ozark season 4 release date confirmed as series returns to Netflix

Ozark will return to Netflix for a fourth season - here's all you need to know.

The drama premiered on Netflix in 2017 and has proved a huge hit with viewers.

Now a fourth and final series is on its way.

Ozark season 4 release date

Season 4 of Ozark will debut on 21 January 2022 at 8AM UK time with the first seven episodes.

A second set of seven episodes will follow later, with a release date to be confirmed.

Ozark revolves around financial planner Marty and Wendy Byrde and their family's sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Rather than the familiar skyscrapers and trading floors, Ozark explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The cast is led by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Martin "Marty" Byrde and Wendy Byrde.

They're joined by Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, and Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller.

Also on the cast are Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

You can watch a first trailer below!

All episodes of Ozark season 1 to 3 are available to stream on Netflix here.

