Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to star in new BBC reality series Escape to Pickle Cottage.

BBC bosses have reportedly snapped up Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash for their own reality series, inviting viewers into their Essex home for a glimpse of their busy family life.

The show, titled Escape to Pickle Cottage, will air next year and follow the married couple as they navigate the ups and downs of raising their six children while juggling work and family life.

Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, Zach, Leighton, Rose and Rex – Family Christmas. Credit: BBC/Optomen/Sean Valentine

The Mirror reports that the series has been greenlit for BBC One from the makers of Stacey’s popular Sort Your Life Out series.

It is expected to air in 2025.

An insider revealed: “Who needs the Kardashians or the Osbournes when you’ve got Stacey and Joe? The BBC might not seem like an obvious home for this kind of project but they have developed a great working relationship over the years so this felt like a natural progression.

Stacey has been with Joe since 2016. She came into the relationship with her sons Zachary and Leighton while Joe has a son, Harry from a previous relationship. Together, they’ve added Rex, Rose and Belle to their blended family.

In addition to their children, Stacey recently shared the family has adopted several female ducks in an effort to balance the male-to-female ratio at their home.