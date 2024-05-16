Springwatch 2024 dates confirmed as BBC Two series returns

Springwatch 2024 is on its way to BBC Two with dates confirmed.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be back to present, showcasing seasonal wonders from RSPB Arne in Dorset.

It’s one of the few places in the UK where all six of the UK’s native reptiles can be found, including the rare Sand Lizards and Smooth Snakes.



Springwatch 2024 will air on BBC Two on Monday, 27 May at 8PM and will continue on Tuesday, 28 May at 8PM, Wednesday, 29 May at 8PM and Friday, 31 May at 7:30PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Iolo Williams returns to join Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at RSPB Arne in Dorset to review the week and answer viewers’ wildlife-themed questions.

The team welcomes special guest Louis VI, a zoologist and musician who draws inspiration from the natural world for his poetry and music.

Meanwhile, on the Isle of Bute, Megan McCubbin explores the town’s port, where wildlife is adapting to the man-made structures.